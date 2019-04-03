Dover - Reverend Edna R. Wisher transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Union A.M.E. Church, 141 S. East St., Smyrna, DE 19977 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 3, 2019