Edna "Lucille" Roberts

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-628-8280
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Life Celebration Center
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Celebration Center
901 Isabella Street
Salisbury,, DE
View Map
Obituary
SEAFORD - Edna "Miss Lucille" Roberts passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St., Seaford. The Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing two hours prior, at the Life Celebration Center, 901 Isabella Street, Salisbury, MD 21801. To offer words of comfort or to sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019
