SEAFORD - Edna "Miss Lucille" Roberts passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St., Seaford. The Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing two hours prior, at the Life Celebration Center, 901 Isabella Street, Salisbury, MD 21801. To offer words of comfort or to sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019