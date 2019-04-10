Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward A. Yankwitt. View Sign

DOVER - Edward A. Yankwitt, Sr. passed away at home on April 5, 2019.

Mr. Yankwitt had recently retired as a training educator for the Delaware Department of Corrections after 35 years of service. He enjoyed playing golf, poker and doing computer programming. He was currently serving as a second year trustee for the Camden Wyoming Moose Lodge.

Mr. Yankwitt is survived by his son, Edward Yankwitt, Jr. of Dover; his daughter, Melissa Yankwitt of Dover; his former wife, April Yankwitt of Dover; two step children, Brian Potter of Dover and Robin Stegner and her husband Timothy of Dover; and two grandsons, Xavier Callicoat of West Virginia and Liam Price of Newark.

A Celebration of Life will be 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where friends may visit with the family from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be private.

119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

