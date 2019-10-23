Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Daniel Martin. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Edward Daniel Martin lost his lifelong battle with complications from a birth defect involving a lack of an esophagus. Ed faced many surgeries and procedures with resiliency and never lost his sense of humor, always willing to share a joke. He was a gentle, kind and passionately loyal friend with insightful people skills. Ed loved all sports, but especially tennis and baseball, both of which he played when he could. He was a movie buff and was always up for a trip to the cinema. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and awarded the "Fran Lore Award" as "Courageous Athlete "and completed a criminal justice degree at Delaware Technical and Community College, hoping to fulfill his life-long of becoming a State Trooper. Ed was an avid bicyclist and fund raiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Delaware, completing several 150 mile rides and "The Amish Bike Tour".

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Daniel Thomas, Jr. and Edith Melson Thomas; paternal grandparents, Donna Keller and Oliver Semans; and special aunt, Beverly Everett.

Ed is survived by his mother, Barbara Thomas Martin, who was his major care-giver throughout his life; father, Edward F. Martin; sister, Sandra Martin-Hatch and her husband Cliffton R. Hatch, Jr.; nephews, Brayden T. and Roman M. Hatch; aunt and uncles, Jeanne and Ray Moore and Daniel Thomas, III; cousins, Mathew Harris, Donna Harris and Angela Jacquemine; and special friends, Sherry, Cindy and Lynn Everett.

In honor of Ed, please feel free to wear your favorite sports team jersey and or cap logo to the service.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or the Dr. Louise Schnaufer Fellowship, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 .

