Edward F. Draper
Edward F. Draper, 75
DOVER - Edward F. Draper passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Mr. Draper was born June 8, 1945 in Ingleside, Md. to the late Mary Downes and Allie C. Draper.
He was a long haul truck driver for over 30 years. He drove for Boar's Head Meat and later, C&D Concrete.
Mr. Draper enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, listening to country music, dancing, playing cards and going to Florida in the winter.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen Holden Draper; and stepson, Timothy Holden; daughter-in-law, Maryann Draper; and grandson, Luke Brown.
Mr. Draper is survived by his children, William Draper, of Felton, David Draper, of Greensboro, Md., Robert Draper, of Felton, Kevin Johnson, of Greensboro, Md., and Treasa Brown (Harry) of Dover; four grandchildren and a great grandson.
Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt10) Dover, Del. Friends may call one hour prior for friendship and remembrance. Interment following services at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
