Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Edward H. Clerval passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Mr. Clerval was born on May 3, 1943 in Chester, Pa., the son of the late Edward A. and Magelina Clerval.

He worked as a Vending Machine Technician, retiring after many years of work.

Edward enjoyed boating and was a member of Harbor North Yacht Club of Chesapeake City, Md., where he served as a Commodore in 2009. He also enjoyed being a handyman and spending time outdoors where he loved bird watching. But most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis M. Clerval.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia E. (Roten) Clerval; three sons, Edward R. Clerval and his wife Dawn of New Castle, Michael V. Clerval and his wife Kari of Clayton, and Kenneth R. Pierson and his wife Jodi of Lincoln University, Pa.; three daughters, Shirley A. Baranowski and her husband Rob of New Castle, Kathy S. Pierson of Lancaster, Pa., and Kristine A. Riley of Nottingham, Pa.; a brother, David W. Clerval of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sisters, Jean Ann Pino and her husband Ken, and Sandy L. Anders and her husband Dave, all of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and 13 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Townsend Cemetery in Townsend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Ewell's St.Paul United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Burris, PO Box 266 Clayton, DE 19938.

Condolences may be sent by visiting





CLAYTON - Edward H. Clerval passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.Mr. Clerval was born on May 3, 1943 in Chester, Pa., the son of the late Edward A. and Magelina Clerval.He worked as a Vending Machine Technician, retiring after many years of work.Edward enjoyed boating and was a member of Harbor North Yacht Club of Chesapeake City, Md., where he served as a Commodore in 2009. He also enjoyed being a handyman and spending time outdoors where he loved bird watching. But most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis M. Clerval.Edward is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia E. (Roten) Clerval; three sons, Edward R. Clerval and his wife Dawn of New Castle, Michael V. Clerval and his wife Kari of Clayton, and Kenneth R. Pierson and his wife Jodi of Lincoln University, Pa.; three daughters, Shirley A. Baranowski and her husband Rob of New Castle, Kathy S. Pierson of Lancaster, Pa., and Kristine A. Riley of Nottingham, Pa.; a brother, David W. Clerval of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sisters, Jean Ann Pino and her husband Ken, and Sandy L. Anders and her husband Dave, all of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and 13 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Townsend Cemetery in Townsend.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Ewell's St.Paul United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Burris, PO Box 266 Clayton, DE 19938.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close