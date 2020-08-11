Edward H. Rexroth, 69
FELTON - Edward H. Rexroth passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home.
Mr. Rexroth was born March 17, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Robert Glynn Rexroth and Henrietta McClarin Rexroth, growing up in Camden, Del. graduating from CR High School in 1970.
He worked at Kent General Hospital for a short time after high school before going into auto sales working for several dealers retiring after 30 years. The last 15 years he had worked for Schaefer Lincoln & Mercury as a Finance Manager. While selling cars he became a professional photographer. After retiring from auto sales he became a sous chef at Dover Downs and retired in 2011. Mr. Rexroth enjoyed, fishing, hunting, crabbing, loved to cook and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.
He is survived by his companion, Carol Rexroth of Felton; sons, Edward Rexroth, Jr. and his wife Debra of Magnolia, Bryan Rexroth and his wife Cherie of Summerset, Ky.; and Carol's daughters, Deena, Kelly and Nicole; sister, Glynn Rexroth of Lakeridge, Va.; and twelve grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Friday evening. Burial will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com