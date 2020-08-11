1/1
Edward H. Rexroth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward H. Rexroth, 69
FELTON - Edward H. Rexroth passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home.
Mr. Rexroth was born March 17, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Robert Glynn Rexroth and Henrietta McClarin Rexroth, growing up in Camden, Del. graduating from CR High School in 1970.
He worked at Kent General Hospital for a short time after high school before going into auto sales working for several dealers retiring after 30 years. The last 15 years he had worked for Schaefer Lincoln & Mercury as a Finance Manager. While selling cars he became a professional photographer. After retiring from auto sales he became a sous chef at Dover Downs and retired in 2011. Mr. Rexroth enjoyed, fishing, hunting, crabbing, loved to cook and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.
He is survived by his companion, Carol Rexroth of Felton; sons, Edward Rexroth, Jr. and his wife Debra of Magnolia, Bryan Rexroth and his wife Cherie of Summerset, Ky.; and Carol's daughters, Deena, Kelly and Nicole; sister, Glynn Rexroth of Lakeridge, Va.; and twelve grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Friday evening. Burial will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved