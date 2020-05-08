DOVER - Edward (Eddy) Hudson of Dover, Delaware was born on June 7, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Dawson James Hudson and Audrey Elizabeth Hudson. He departed this earth on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Eddy received his education from Capital School District where he graduated from William Henry High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany to serve his country. He received an Honorable discharge in 1973, leaving with a Good Conduct Medal & National Defense Service Medal.
Eddy loved cars, motorcycles, and to drive as he was a self-employed truck driver & mechanic for over 40 years. He was also a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan wearing his gear proudly whenever he had the chance. Eddy was "LOVED" by everyone and was known for his bright beautiful smile matched with his infectious laugh. He loved his family and was very close to all his siblings. He would start a conversation with everyone he encountered and was always willing to help. To know him was to love him as he was truly a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine.
Eddy was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Hudson; and his oldest son, Edward Eugene Dawson Hudson.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Vivian Hudson-Lee (Curtis); and sons, John Yural Hudson and Deshaun Edward Harris; his brothers, Earl Hudson (Ida), Alvin Hudson (Martha), Aubrey Hudson & Donald Hudson; his sisters, Linda McCain (Benjamin), Gail Ridgway (Ralph); his grandchildren, Gary Hudson, Edward Y. Hudson, Isaiah Hudson, Tiffeny Lee, Curtis Lee Jr., John Y Hudson Jr., Asia Hudson, Keith Hudson, Ashley Smith, Inaisia Harris, Deshaun Harris Jr, Zeni Harris, Tania Harris and D'Sear Harris; his great grandchildren, Gary Hudson Jr., Lilianna Hudson & Nova Lee Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
***Due to the restrictions regarding Covid-19, there will not be a service at this time. Please sign the online guest book provided by Pippin Funeral home if you would like to pay your respects. www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Eddy received his education from Capital School District where he graduated from William Henry High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany to serve his country. He received an Honorable discharge in 1973, leaving with a Good Conduct Medal & National Defense Service Medal.
Eddy loved cars, motorcycles, and to drive as he was a self-employed truck driver & mechanic for over 40 years. He was also a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan wearing his gear proudly whenever he had the chance. Eddy was "LOVED" by everyone and was known for his bright beautiful smile matched with his infectious laugh. He loved his family and was very close to all his siblings. He would start a conversation with everyone he encountered and was always willing to help. To know him was to love him as he was truly a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine.
Eddy was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Hudson; and his oldest son, Edward Eugene Dawson Hudson.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Vivian Hudson-Lee (Curtis); and sons, John Yural Hudson and Deshaun Edward Harris; his brothers, Earl Hudson (Ida), Alvin Hudson (Martha), Aubrey Hudson & Donald Hudson; his sisters, Linda McCain (Benjamin), Gail Ridgway (Ralph); his grandchildren, Gary Hudson, Edward Y. Hudson, Isaiah Hudson, Tiffeny Lee, Curtis Lee Jr., John Y Hudson Jr., Asia Hudson, Keith Hudson, Ashley Smith, Inaisia Harris, Deshaun Harris Jr, Zeni Harris, Tania Harris and D'Sear Harris; his great grandchildren, Gary Hudson Jr., Lilianna Hudson & Nova Lee Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
***Due to the restrictions regarding Covid-19, there will not be a service at this time. Please sign the online guest book provided by Pippin Funeral home if you would like to pay your respects. www.pippinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.