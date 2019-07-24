Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 16, 2019 Edward J. Hansen passed peacefully while surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born October 17, 1942 to Morris and Marjorie (Seefeldt) Hansen near Fort Carson

After graduating in 1961 from Wittenberg High School, Ed enlisted and honorably served our country in the United States Army from 1961-1971. His overseas duty included assignment to Camp Hovey, Korea as well as serving as a Combat Medic with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam (1969-1970), where he received an Army Commendation. He was a proud veteran who was a member of several VFW and American Legion Posts.

As a civilian, Ed worked in dental supply and equipment from 1971 until his retirement. He had an excellent mechanical ability, he was enthusiastic and cooperative, and he was always striving to improve his knowledge and capabilities. Ed was a personable man who was well liked and respected across his chosen industry, and he maintained strong professional relationships throughout his career.

Ed was a warm and humorous conversationalist who had a natural curiosity about the world around him. He delighted in learning new things and then passing that knowledge along. In his leisure time he could be found watching a Western, tinkering in his garage, woodworking, working puzzles, or playing cards with his family. He also closely followed both college and professional sports. While he rooted hardest for the Wisconsin teams, he enjoyed the skill and strategy of all sports and truly enjoyed the camaraderie in a good game or match.

He was an avid fisherman and a sportsman who had tremendous respect for nature and an appreciation for a good bird dog. Ed was also particularly adept at target sports such as trap shooting and archery. As a fisherman, Ed belonged to many Bass fishing clubs both in the Midwest and in the Mid-Atlantic. He successfully competed in many tournaments throughout both regions, but where he took the most joy, was at the local ponds and streams where he could impart his enthusiasm, knowledge, and skill for fishing to the children and grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart.

Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife, Patricia Hansen, and his mother, Marjorie Seefeldt Hansen Beckwith. He will be lovingly remembered by all his children and numerous grandchildren, who will forever have his unconditional love; Todd (Gaye) Hansen, Rodney (Christina) Hansen, Julie Balser and Kimberly Hansen (William) Pierson. Patricia's children; Jan (Richard) Baker, Chip (Cheryl) Eslin, Beth Coleman, Scott Eslin and Brian Eslin. Never absent from his heart were the children from a previous marriage; David Cullen, Fred Cullen, Julie Sanders and Debra Dumas. In Wisconsin, his memory will be cherished by his two sisters; Bonita (Robert) Godin, Joyce (Sam) Verkuilen, his uncle Richard (Hilda) Seefeldt, and his extended family of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Morris J. Hansen, and by his stepfather, William G. Beckwith.

Celebrations of his life will be held in Delaware and Wisconsin, with final interment in Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the VFW Post 2931, 14411 VFW Road, Ellendale, DE 19941. For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com





