HARTLY - Edward Krupka, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2019 in his home on the farm where he was born and lived his entire life.

Ed was born on Jan. 15, 1929 to immigrants of Czechoslovakia, Anton and Mary Krupka, the youngest of four sons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Krupka of Rock Hall, Md., Albert Krupka of Hartly and William Krupka of Marydel. Ed was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years in 1996, Ethel Burrows Krupka, followed by wife of 19 years in 2015, Hilda Burrows Krupka.

Ed is survived by two sons, Edward Krupka, Jr. and his wife, Deborah, along with their sons, Matthew and his wife, Joy, their 5 children of Hartly; Joshua and his wife, Anna, their 3 children, of Denton, Md.; and Devin of Cary, N.C., Charles Krupka and wife, Lou, along with their daughters, Heidi Hayes and her husband, Evan, their 3 children, Lindsey Reed and husband, Bobby, their five children; and Ashley Krupka and her companion Jordan Iotov.

Throughout Ed's life, he worked his family farm, raising livestock, field crops and always a big garden. Ed began full-time work in 1957 for Dr. William Spence at the Dover Animal Hospital where he worked for over 30 years, before beginning his own pet grooming business where he worked for more than another 10 years.

Ed liked to travel, seeing much of the US over his lifetime, with Ethel and then with Hilda. From New England to Florida, up to Alaska and many points in between, Ed usually traveled with his truck and camper. Wherever they went, they made friends and stayed in touch for years.

Ed attended Hartly Methodist Church for more than sixty years with his family. In the last several years, Ed was a regular for lunch at Modern Maturity Center where he had many friends. A very special friend to the end was Mr. Rex Price of Dover.

Services will be held at Pippin Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 12 noon, followed by burial at Sharon Hills Memorial Park near Dover.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartly Methodist Church, 85 Main St., Hartly, DE. 19953, or Delaware Hospice at 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE. 19711 or online at

