Edward L. Smith
HARTLY - Edward L. Smith passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Country Rest Home, Greenwood.
Ed was born June 9, 1938 in Oshkosh, Nebraska the only child of Edward and Gertrude Smith. His family relocated to Illinois when he was a baby and lived there until his father's death and his mother remarried and they moved to Indiana. He graduated from Mississinewa High School, Gas City, Indiana and entered the United States Air Force, stationed at DAFB where he spent the next four years.
He married Rose Ann Owens on December 23, 1962 and they started their life journey serving God and working together to build their home and have a good life filled with many happy memories.
Ed worked for Reichhold Chemical for 30 years and when the company moved to North Carolina he started several small businesses. He especially enjoyed his soda and snack and handy man activities. Ed loved people, never met a stranger, and spent a lifetime serving others until his health began to fail. He also enjoyed volunteering at various churches, for many years in the canteen at the Dover Blood Bank, Modern Maturity Center, and helping family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his step-father, Ora Vorhies; and step-brother, Paul Vorhies.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann; and special friends, Cindy and Jimmy Fox, Rosalind and Dennis Quick and Douglas Hall.
A special thank you to the Wyoming United Methodist Church family, friends at Modern Maturity Center, the staffs at Compassionate Care Hospice, Georgetown and Country Rest Home in Greenwood and to everyone who provided encouragement during the past couple years.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover, DE 19904.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover, DE 19904 or The Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Avenue, Dover, DE 19904.
