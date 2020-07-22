1/1
Edward "Mac" MacDonald Jr.
Edward 'Mac'
MacDonald, Jr., 90
HOUSTON - Edward "Mac" MacDonald, Jr., of Houston, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 90. He was the son of the late Margaret and Edward MacDonald, Sr.
Mac proudly served in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army for many years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Mac retired as a Senior Corrections Officer from the New Jersey Department of Corrections. He was a member of the VFW and NJPBA.
Mac was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and fly tying. When he was indoors, he enjoyed watching old westerns on tv.
In addition to his parents, Mac was preceded in death by his son, Christopher MacDonald.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosalie MacDonald; daughter, Christine Schum (Michael); granddaughter, Amanda Vota; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be held privately by family at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
As a former patient, I always looked forward to him coming to the office in his camouflage. Prayers for you Mrs MacDonald at this most difficult time.
Brenda Deibel
