Edward Nelson
Hawkins, Sr., 78
DOVER - Edward Nelson Hawkins, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Edward was born on December 13, 1941 to the late Elwood and Sylvia Payne Hawkins.
He was raised in Milford, Delaware, and following his graduation from Milford High School, he enlisted in the Navy. He was transferred into a clerical position once the government discovered his knack for typing. After serving four years, he was honorably discharged. Edward then pursued a career in court reporting. He worked in the Superior Court in Dover until 1976, when he decided to open his own business, Hawkins Reporting Service. He successfully operated his freelance firm in Dover and Wilmington until 1996, at which time he accepted a position as a Federal Court Reporter for The Honorable Kollar-Kotelly, in Washington D.C. After serving as a realtime reporter on some of the largest and most complex trials in the country, Edward retired in 2006.
During his long and distinguished career as a court reporter, he attained the highest certifications, Registered Merit Reporter and Federal Certified Realtime Reporter. He was the first reporter in the state to computerize court reporting, and he stayed at the forefront of computer technology for the remainder of his life.
During his free time, Edward was a volunteer for the U.S.O., and later volunteered in the Department of Oncology at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. He enjoyed reading, cooking, taking walks, and exploring the latest computer and entertainment technology.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hawkins.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lois (Fineman) Hawkins; four sons, Daniel (Susan) Hawkins of Boise, Idaho, Dale (Linda) Hawkins of Dover, Edward Hawkins, Jr. of Dover, and Garrett (Jacqueline) Hawkins of Gardiner, Maine; three daughters, Sandy (Steve) Spangler of Rehoboth, Cindy (Tom) Solarino of Dover, and Linda (Brandt) Chi of Rehoboth; brothers, Jerry Hawkins and David Hawkins, both of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Courtney, Matthew, Spencer, Carley, Taylor, Jason, Ali, Thomas and Dean; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private, however, they will be live casted on Torbert Funeral Chapel's Facebook
beginning at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020.
.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Department of Oncology at Bayhealth, where he had been a volunteer.