DOVER â€" Edward Nesbit, Jr. transitioned this life on Friday, May 22, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Anita L. Nesbit of 57 years; six children, nine grand and eight great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.Interment will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com