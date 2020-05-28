DOVER â€" Edward Nesbit, Jr. transitioned this life on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Anita L. Nesbit of 57 years; six children, nine grand and eight great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Interment will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.