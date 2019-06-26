MILFORD - Edward Spratt passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home. He was born in Elkton, Md., the son of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (McFadden) Spratt.

He previously worked as a mason and worked on various dairy farms in the area. He was a life member of the Memorial Volunteer Fire Dept. He enjoyed playing softball and hunting. He was a NASCAR fan and favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and also a WWE wrestling fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Andy and Teddy; and two grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Teresa Holleger Spratt; children, Eddie Spratt, Jr. (Melissa), David Spratt (Lisa), Kip Spratt, Terri White (David), Angie Tibbitt (Jimmy) and Phillip Parsons; sister, Edwina Gilbert (Joe); 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services with full fireman honors will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, where friends may call after 12 p.m. Interment will be in Slaughter Neck Cemetery, Milford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Volunteer Fire Dept., 359 Bay Avenue, Milford, DE 19963.



