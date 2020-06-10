CHERRY HILL, N.J. â€" Edward T. Carter, formerly of Harrington, Del., passed away peacefully at his home, on Friday, May 23, 2020.
He was born in Chester, Pa., the son of the late John and Edna Carter. Husband of the late Helen Carter. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milford, Del.
He is father to Catherine Carter-Cottingame (Bill) of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Edward J. (Aida) Carter of Cherry Hill, N.J., Cynthia Carter-Marquard (Bill), of Aston, Pa., Clinton Carter of Essington, Pa.; one brother, Francis Carter of Fredericksburg, Va. He has eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to â€œThe American Lung Associationâ€�.
Arrangements handled by; PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, N.J.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 10, 2020.