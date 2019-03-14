Edward Williams

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Williams.

CENTREVILLE, Md. - Edward Williams passed away on March 8, 2019 at Easton Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion U.M. Church, Coon Box Road, Centreville with a two hour viewing prior to the service. Interment at Male and Female Lodge Cemetery, Centreville. Professional arrangements entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Funeral Home
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.