CENTREVILLE, Md. - Edward Williams passed away on March 8, 2019 at Easton Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion U.M. Church, Coon Box Road, Centreville with a two hour viewing prior to the service. Interment at Male and Female Lodge Cemetery, Centreville. Professional arrangements entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 14, 2019