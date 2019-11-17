Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen E. David. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen E. David, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019 at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center after a yearlong battle with major health issues. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. Eileen moved to Milford as a teenager where she graduated from Milford High School. She then went on to earn her degree in Nursing from the University of Delaware in 1979 and practiced that profession for 30 years, both as a traveling nurse and later at Kent General Hospital in Dover. She loved good company, good food, old movies, her assortment of animals, time spent at Rehoboth Beach with family and friends as well as traveling the world, especially Disney World.

Eileen was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn David; and her sister, Alicia David.

She is survived by her daughter, Lauren David; partner, Scott Short; father, Dr. Luis David; sisters, Kathleen David, and Jennifer Reid; niece, Amanda Donohue; and nephew, Christopher Yonek.

Funeral services are to be announced, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice in Milford.





Eileen E. David, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019 at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center after a yearlong battle with major health issues. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. Eileen moved to Milford as a teenager where she graduated from Milford High School. She then went on to earn her degree in Nursing from the University of Delaware in 1979 and practiced that profession for 30 years, both as a traveling nurse and later at Kent General Hospital in Dover. She loved good company, good food, old movies, her assortment of animals, time spent at Rehoboth Beach with family and friends as well as traveling the world, especially Disney World.Eileen was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn David; and her sister, Alicia David.She is survived by her daughter, Lauren David; partner, Scott Short; father, Dr. Luis David; sisters, Kathleen David, and Jennifer Reid; niece, Amanda Donohue; and nephew, Christopher Yonek.Funeral services are to be announced, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice in Milford. Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close