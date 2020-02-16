Elaine (Smith) Ewing (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Smith) Ewing.
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dover - Elaine (Smith) Ewing passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Cadia/Capitol Healthcare, Dover.
Elaine was born March 6, 1926, in Marydel, Del. to the late, Isaac Melvin Smith & Mildred(May) Smith.
Elaine was a very special, loving, and devoted wife and mother. For many years she had a special love for antiques and decorating. She was a member of Peoples Church of Dover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Donald Ewing.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Julie Peck & husband, Chuck, of Dover; 2 sons, Michael Ewing, of Daytona Beach, Fla. and David Ewing & Peg, of Dover; her sister, Barbara Van Sant, of Dover; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah & Nick; and a great-granddaughter, Kyleigh.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Delaware, LLC, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.