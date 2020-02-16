Dover - Elaine (Smith) Ewing passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Cadia/Capitol Healthcare, Dover.
Elaine was born March 6, 1926, in Marydel, Del. to the late, Isaac Melvin Smith & Mildred(May) Smith.
Elaine was a very special, loving, and devoted wife and mother. For many years she had a special love for antiques and decorating. She was a member of Peoples Church of Dover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Donald Ewing.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Julie Peck & husband, Chuck, of Dover; 2 sons, Michael Ewing, of Daytona Beach, Fla. and David Ewing & Peg, of Dover; her sister, Barbara Van Sant, of Dover; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah & Nick; and a great-granddaughter, Kyleigh.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Delaware, LLC, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2020