GEORGETOWN - Mrs. Elaine M. Shockley died peacefully at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on Saturday, June 15, 2019, after battling cancer for two years.
She was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lucy Hopkins of Chincoteague, Va. She was preceded in death by her two children, Donald L. Shockley, Jr. and Teresa A. Martin. She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Shockley, Sr.; and one granddaughter, Jessica L. Martin of Georgetown.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, where friends and family may visit after 2 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elaine's name may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 20, 2019