MILFORD - Elba Lenora Wise passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Genesis Milford Center. Elba was born in Berkley Springs, W.Va., the daughter of the late Luther P. and Maryann Elizabeth (Tritapoe) Cain. She worked as an office manager at Jenkins Foods, at Rogers Graphics and at Sea Watch before retiring. She was a member of the Highland U.M. Church, Berkley Springs, W.Va. She was a member of the Historical Vintage Car Club. Elba enjoyed crocheting, gardening, loved flowers and was an avid cook. She was a people person and loved meeting people who she could befriend quite easily.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wise in 1986.
She is survived by her son, Andrew C. Wise (Karla); and a daughter, Ginny L. Cannon; two granddaughters, Amanda Ann Alevato and Jayme L. Riggins; and her sister, Paulvera "Polly" McBee.
A viewing will be held from 6 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where services will be held a 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Berkley Springs, W.Va. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Milton Cheer Center Meals on Wheels, In memory of Elba Wise, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton, DE 19968. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 12, 2020