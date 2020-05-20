FELTON â€" Elbert D. Harrington, Jr., lovingly known as â€œWilkieâ€�, â€œDocâ€�, and â€œJr.â€� passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General Campus.
A lifelong resident of Felton, Elbert was born on his family farm on Fire Tower Road, son of the late Elbert D. Sr., and Alice E. (Kemp) Harrington.
Elbert was a graduate of Felton High School Class of 1954. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army serving our country for two years enlisted and two years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a lifelong farmer and school bus contractor that enjoyed being involved with his community.
His memberships in the community included; lifetime member of Felton Fire Company, 50 year member of Harrington Moose Lodge where he received Fellowship Degree, and past member of VCF Ruritan Club.
Elbertâ€™s hobbies included a love for fox hunting, harness racing, race horse owner, and playing horse collar. He was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by a half-brother, John; and three half-sisters, Evelyn, Elizabeth and Helen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Fern C. Harrington; three daughters, Connie (Jerry), Cathy (David), Betsy (Ron); three grandchildren, Christy (Joel), Dianna (John), and Jared â€" currently serving in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy; two great grandsons, Rocco and Tavis; one great granddaughter, Scottie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions set forth during the pandemic burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elbertâ€™s memory are suggested to the Felton Alumni Association, PO Box 802, Felton, Del 19943, the Lake Forest Alumni Association, PO Box 450, Felton, Del 19943 or Harrington Moose Lodge, PO Box 339, Harrington, Del 19952.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Felton.
Published in Delaware State News on May 20, 2020.