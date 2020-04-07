BRIDGEVILLE - Elden Adkins, Jr., gained his heavenly wings on Sunday, March 29, 2020 and is now pain free of cancer.
Elden was born July 29, 1952 to the late Elden Adkins, Sr., and Geneva (Luther) Riddle. In addition to his parents, his brothers, Danny Bennett and Gary Riddle also preceded him in death.
Elden was the Senior Crew Chief for the U.S. Army 236th Medical Detachment in the Vietnam War. He was also a founding member of Home of the Brave in Milford. Elden was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Elden is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Cindy, who stood by his side to the end offering comfort and support; his children, John (Dawn), Christopher and Amy; grandchildren, Jayden, Bralynn, Makayla, Makenna and Madlynn; brothers, Randy (Judy) Bennett, and David Riddle; sisters, Edith (Darryl) Lecates, and Terry (Jimmy) Collins; sister in law, Debby Wester; brother in law, Dale Messick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Due to the gathering restrictions set in place regarding COVID-19 services and interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, Del 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 7, 2020