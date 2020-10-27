1/1
Elder Bennie Maurice (Peedie) Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elder's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elder Bennie Maurice Stevens (Peedie), 54
DOVER - Elder Bennie Maurice Stevens (Peedie) was born on January 15, 1966 in Dover, Del. to Bennie C. Duggan Sr. and Adalyn G. Stevens.
Bennie departed this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Dover Delaware.
Bennie was predeceased by his father, Bennie; his stepfather, Louis C. Neal; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Rosie M. Johnson; and grandparents, Herman and Virginia Stevens.
Bennie attended Dover High School and graduated from Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware. Bennie also attended Delaware Technical and Community College where he received his Associates degree in Drug and Alcohol/Human Services.
Bennie was employed by Kent County Counseling, Morris Correctional Institute, Connections Counseling and Delmarva Transportation. He was the owner of B&S Enterprises, a janitorial service. Bennie was a member of Bethuel Seventh Day Adventist Church of Dover, Delaware for more than 25 years where he was an Elder. He was committed to helping people and had a passion for teaching others and sharing the gospel.
In 2019 Bennie started the outreach ministry, Iron Sharpens Iron, a prison ministry, inspired by Chaplin Rory Russell of Georgetown Corrections.
Bennie leaves a legacy of precious memories and unconditional love with his wife, Jaunice Stevens of 23 years; two daughters, Shamika Johnson of Smyrna, Del., and Shanera Johnson of Conley, Ga.; four granddaughters, Marajah, Rosalie, Brianna, and Bella; one grandson, Brendan; his mother, Adalyn Neal-Donald and stepfather William; five brothers, Bennie C.Duggan, Jr. of Wilmington, Del., Jeff Duggan of Smyrna, Del., Gregory Duggan of Dover, Del., Gary T. Stevens of Camden, Del., and Keith W. Stevens Sr. of Dover, Del.; six sisters, Brenda Jeffries of Smyrna, Del., Angel Roman of Penns Grove, N.J., Timi Stevens of Dover, Del., Josette Stevens of Dover, Del., Benyette Rodriguez of Smyrna, Del., and Ginny Stevens of Dover, Del.; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, many friends, and his devoted friends from the "West Side", Dover, Del.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Dover First Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 647 Wyoming Ave. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved