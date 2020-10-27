Elder Bennie Maurice Stevens (Peedie), 54

DOVER - Elder Bennie Maurice Stevens (Peedie) was born on January 15, 1966 in Dover, Del. to Bennie C. Duggan Sr. and Adalyn G. Stevens.

Bennie departed this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Dover Delaware.

Bennie was predeceased by his father, Bennie; his stepfather, Louis C. Neal; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Rosie M. Johnson; and grandparents, Herman and Virginia Stevens.

Bennie attended Dover High School and graduated from Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware. Bennie also attended Delaware Technical and Community College where he received his Associates degree in Drug and Alcohol/Human Services.

Bennie was employed by Kent County Counseling, Morris Correctional Institute, Connections Counseling and Delmarva Transportation. He was the owner of B&S Enterprises, a janitorial service. Bennie was a member of Bethuel Seventh Day Adventist Church of Dover, Delaware for more than 25 years where he was an Elder. He was committed to helping people and had a passion for teaching others and sharing the gospel.

In 2019 Bennie started the outreach ministry, Iron Sharpens Iron, a prison ministry, inspired by Chaplin Rory Russell of Georgetown Corrections.

Bennie leaves a legacy of precious memories and unconditional love with his wife, Jaunice Stevens of 23 years; two daughters, Shamika Johnson of Smyrna, Del., and Shanera Johnson of Conley, Ga.; four granddaughters, Marajah, Rosalie, Brianna, and Bella; one grandson, Brendan; his mother, Adalyn Neal-Donald and stepfather William; five brothers, Bennie C.Duggan, Jr. of Wilmington, Del., Jeff Duggan of Smyrna, Del., Gregory Duggan of Dover, Del., Gary T. Stevens of Camden, Del., and Keith W. Stevens Sr. of Dover, Del.; six sisters, Brenda Jeffries of Smyrna, Del., Angel Roman of Penns Grove, N.J., Timi Stevens of Dover, Del., Josette Stevens of Dover, Del., Benyette Rodriguez of Smyrna, Del., and Ginny Stevens of Dover, Del.; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, many friends, and his devoted friends from the "West Side", Dover, Del.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Dover First Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 647 Wyoming Ave. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m.

Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.







