Eldred Vernon Ingram, 82
DOVER - Eldred Vernon Ingram passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Ingram was born June 1, 1938 in Dover, Delaware to the late Eldred V. Ingram, Sr. and Lena Swain Ingram.
As a young boy Vernon attended Bordentown Military Institute in New Jersey. He graduated from Dover High School and attended the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William & Mary. He was the recipient of the Outstanding Young Men of America Award in 1972. He served in the Delaware Army National Guard, Headquarters Battery 2 AW Battalion 198th Artillery ("The Skysweepers").
Vernon became active in his father's automobile dealership, Delaware Auto Sales, in 1958. He eventually took over Delaware Auto Sales and found his niche in the highly competitive automobile business by providing excellent and personal continued service to his customers. Many of his clientele remained faithful customers as well as good friends until the day he retired. Just as important as his customers were Vernon's employees. Vernon clearly understood that his success in business depended not only on himself, but also, on his highly-valued employees.
Vernon became the first president of the Delaware Chapter of the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA). He was selected as the prestigious 1986 National Quality Dealer of the NIADA. He became the 1987-88 national president of the NIADA.
Always one to share in his successes in life, Mr. Ingram, on behalf of the Dover Century Club, would give an elaborate presentation about "Achieving Success" to the Dover High School chapter of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).
Vernon, like most youngsters, had ideas of his own and wanted to establish his own identity. As a teenager he worked at Joseph Levi & Co. men's clothing store and a short time for the Dover Police Department. He served as an active member of Robbins Hose Company (Dover Fire Department) for several years.
Mr. Ingram was appointed as an original member of the newly reorganized City of Dover Zoning Board of Adjustment and served as its chairman since its inception starting in 1985. He was appointed by Governor Pete du Pont to be the Commissioner of State Personnel and was later asked to stay on in that position by Governor Michael Castle. The State of Delaware House of Representatives paid tribute to Vernon for being named 1995's Great Person by the Dover Post. For many years Mr. Ingram served as a member of the Delaware Trust Company's board of directors.
Vernon and his wife, Dolly, became charter members of the Woodburn Volunteers in 1984 giving endless hours and enthusiasm to benefit the Governor's Mansion. They co-chaired the first fundraiser for the Schwartz Center for the Arts (formerly The Capitol Theater). In 2002, the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce presented the E.W. "Buck" Buchanan Award for Outstanding Community Service to Vernon and Dolly Ingram. In 2005 and 2006, Dolly, Vernon and daughter, Jan, were honorary chairpersons for the 1st and 2nd Annual Biggs Museum Gala Fundraisers.
In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Bell.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alice "Dolly" Marian Durham Ingram of Dover; sons, Jeff (Nancy) and James; daughter, Jan (Dr. Thomas W. Mercer); niece, Nadine Tull (Rich).
Vernon was a thoughtful, caring and kind man whose qualities have endeared him to all whom were fortunate to have known him. He reached out and touched the lives of so many.
Funeral services were private and held August 13, 2020. His entombment was at the Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, Kent County, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19904.
