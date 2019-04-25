Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor A. Washburn. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Eleanor A. Washburn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Lewes. Eleanor was born in Milford, daughter of the late Dr. Newell R. and Elizabeth (Vinyard) Washburn. She was a kind, generous, and compassionate person, but was also quite feisty.

She had a good sense of humor, was an avid reader, and loved poetry. She also enjoyed feeding the birds. It was a hobby inspired by her father, who took her and her siblings on bird walks when they were children, armed with their binoculars. She had no children of her own, but adored her nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful aunt.

She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School, Binghamton, New York, and Endicott Junior College, Beverly, Massachusetts. When her mother became ill, Eleanor cared for her until her passing.

Eleanor was active in and attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Georgetown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Caroline Washburn Vreede; her bother-in-law, Anton Vreede; and a nephew, Stephen Tiffany.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Newell R. Washburn, and wife Hilda; eight nieces and nephews, Newell Washburn (Aimee), Pilar Washburn, Kimberly Jefferson (Donny), Jennifer Olesen (Peter), Nevin Washburn, and Elizabeth Strite (Danny), Victor Tiffany and Janneke Schaay (Justin); and 16 great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by her long-time friend, Charles Roth.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine St., Georgetown, DE 19947. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome in Eleanor's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del 19963 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 602, Georgetown, Del 19947.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





