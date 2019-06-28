SEAFORD - Eleanor C. Ireland of Seaford, Del., formerly of Denton, Md., passed away at the Nanticoke Medical Center in Seaford on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born at home near Denton, Mrs. Ireland was the daughter of the late Nathan James Cade and Hilda Reed Cade. She was a 1951 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton.
Mrs. Ireland is survived by her husband, Francis T. Ireland of Seaford; a son, Thomas F. Ireland, Jr. of Seaford; and two grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Haller of Atlanta, Ga. and Christopher James Haller of Laurel, Md. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Gail Haller; and a brother and a sister, J.B. Cade and Mary Lou Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. before the service. Pastor Beth Elzey will officiate. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery in Denton.
If friends wish to send memorial donations the family suggests sending them to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 22025 Atlanta Rd., Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 28, 2019