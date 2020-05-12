BOWERS BEACH - Eleanor Lee Jackson went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020 at Bay Health Hospital. She was born on Aug. 19, 1938 in Milford to Richard Chapman and Ellen Deputy. She was also loved and cared for by Sam and Doris Jackson who also have been deceased.
Eleanor was married twice to Hugh Wilson who passed in 1982 and to Harry Jackson who passed in 2015. She had a vivacious personality and was easily the life of the party wherever she went. She was a Life Member of The Bowers Beach Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to cook, read books, dance along to country music, going to Spence's Bazaar in Dover and hitting the slots with Harry. She worked at the Heartbreak Hotel, Bayview Inn, Medd's Market and was an amazing homemaker.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wilson; and her siblings, Bill Jackson and Beverly Chapman.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Faye and John Evan; stepdaughters, Tammy and David Shields, Emma Jean and Victor Quillen and Leona Toney; her brothers, Lee and Bryan Jackson; and her sisters, June Sullivan, Brenda Gosch, Kathy Mosley and Roseanne Corkell. Eleanor was also loved and affectionately known as "Mommom" to her many grandchildren, Maurice (Buddy) Haynes, Staci Garica, John (Jay) Evans, Aaron Jackson, Anna Jackson, Heaven Jackson, Ashley Taylor; and her great grandchildren, Haley, Lydia, Maddy, Oliver, Hudson, Colton and Parker; and was loved by her nieces and nephews.
Burial services will be held at Barrett's Chapel at a later date.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.