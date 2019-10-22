Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor M. O'Neal. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Graveside service 11:00 AM Odd Fellows Cemetery Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor M. O'Neal peacefully departed this earth to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Born in Downs Chapel on Nov. 1, 1922 to Charles and Virgie McFadden, Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Kenton. She remained close to her roots as a member of the Downs Chapel United Methodist Church and the Downs Chapel Ladies Aide.

Following employment at the Passo Hosiery Mill in Lewes, she spent the remainder of her working years at Leeds Travelware in Clayton as a Line Supervisor and Quality Control Inspector.

Eleanor loved working in her yard and took great satisfaction in tending her flowers, but her pride and joy was her family. She loved to cook and have the family together for large dinners, especially during the holidays. Eleanor also loved to travel with close friends and was fortunate to have visited many interesting places.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence W. O'Neal. She is survived by daughter, Norma Baker; and son, Ron (Lisa); grandchildren, Terry Cohee (Bob), Pam Everett (Gary), Kenny Hobson (April), Ernie Baker (Cassie), Jason O'Neal (Ashleigh) and Clayton O'Neal (Crystal); 13 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Eleanor's family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Westminster Village in Dover for their compassion and care during mom's extended stay at that facility.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eleanor O'Neal's name to the Downs Chapel United Methodist Church.

