Eleanore T. Wall, 96
Eleanore T. Wall passed away on October 28, 2020.
She was the daughter of George W. Thompson and Jennie Best Thompson.
She grew up in Little Creek Delaware. In the first grade she attended the historic octagonal Cowgill Corner School and she was probably the last surviving student of that school. She was a graduate of Dover High School.
She was married to Robert Wall for 69 years. They had four children- Gerry Scarfe (Ed), Bob Jr., Rebecca (Charles) and Jane. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and her youngest daughter and the remainder of her own generation.
While Eleanore was raising her family she was active in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, church school and several Parent Teacher Associations. She was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Later in life, she enjoyed traveling around the United States visiting friends and national parks. Also, she was active in her flower club; Eleanore had six flower gardens. She enjoyed raising butterflies. She taught at least four students in an adult literacy program. At age ten she studied Roberts' Rules of Order and became a registered parliamentarian.
Eleanore and Bob had seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Eleanore's family asks donations made in her honor to Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19904.
Funeral Services will be held, 2 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt 10). Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolence and guestbook may be signed at http://www.torbertfuneral.com
and will also be streamed live on Facebook.