Elfriede was born and raised in Germany in the vicinity of Frankfurt the daughter of Heinrich and Louise Alt and three siblings Lottie, Emelia and Karl Heinz.

Elfriede was a dedicated homemaker. She loved cooking and baking. She was accomplished at sewing, needle point, knitting and crocheting. Elfriede was a long time member and supporter of the German American Club of Dover. Elfriede lost her Husband Gilbert in the Spring of 1978. She continued to raise her two teenage sons and she remained a widow until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert in 1978; and their daughter, Cecelia, age 11 in 1967; two sisters deceased in Germany, Lottie Habel and her husband Rudi, and Emilia Pfefferle and her husband Heinz.

Elfriede is survived by three children, Gerald Merovitz and wife Jane; Gerlinde Lancellotti and husband Ralph; Samuel Merovitz; Michael Merovitz; 8 grandchildren, Sharon Payne, Scott Winchester; Julia Sankaran; Samuel Merovitz Jr, Andrew Merovitz; Melissa Cohen, Katherine Kuras; Gilbert Merovitz; 15 Great Grandchildren; her brother in Germany, Karl Heinz Alt and wife Roswita; nieces and nephew living in Germany: Marina Hessler; Ulrike Chrometz and Michael Alt.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Odd fellows Cemetery in Camden, Delaware, next to her husband Gilbert and Daughter Cecelia.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at



