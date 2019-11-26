Elijah W. Sterling (1933 - 2019)
DOVER - Elijah W. Sterling went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 21, 2019.
Born in Crisfield, Md. on Feb. 18, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Laura Mae Sterling. A proud veteran, Mr. Sterling served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a printer for LifeLine in Dallas, Texas and Tidewater Publishing in Centreville, Md.
Mr. Sterling enjoyed ministering to residents of Corsica Hills Nursing Home, and singing gospel music in churches. He was a member of Henderson Church of Christ in Christian Union.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Sterling and Gilbert Sterling; and three sisters, Evelyn Hulse, Dorothy Ammons and Mary Phippin.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bess Marie Sterling; two brothers, Austin Sterling and David Sterling; a sister, Nancy Van Alstine; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, Md., where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019
