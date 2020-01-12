Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor M. Davisson. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapel South 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapel South 145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church 522 Main Street Marydel , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIOLA - Elinor M. Davisson passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.

Mrs. Davisson was born June 23, 1936 in Dover to the late John M. Fibelkorn and Pauline T. Witomski Fibelkorn. She was raised on the family farm near Viola and graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1954.

She had worked for the telephone company in Delaware and Ft. Collins, Colo. until her husband Jerry received his Master's Degree from Colorado State University. They resided in Blythe, California for 43 years. She moved back to Dover in 2014 after suffering a stroke and has lived at State Street Assisted Living for the past five years. Mrs. Davisson was a very loving and outgoing person who had many friends in Delaware and out west and in California. She loved animals and was a talented and accomplished amateur artist and calligrapher. Mrs. Davisson was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Marydel, Md.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald M. Davisson in 2012.

She is survived by her brothers, Gilbert Fibelkorn (Louise) and Victor Fibelkorn (Carole) and many cousins. Mrs. Davisson loved very much her cousin Wanda Witomski Fowler (Bill), their daughter, Betsy Chaney (Josh) and their grandchildren, Noah Michael and Jacob Russell Chaney.

The family would like to thank all the staff at State Street Assisted Living for their love and professional care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, MD 21649. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, MD 21649.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





