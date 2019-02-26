GREENWOOD - Elizabeth Ann McCarthy "Betty Ann" passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Peninsula General Hospital, Salisbury, Md.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" McCarthy.
Mrs. McCarthy was born April 13, 1954 in Perth Amboy, N.J. to the late Albert Urasz and Elizabeth Balsan Urasz.
She worked for the State of Delaware as housekeeping supervisor at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna. Mrs. McCarthy sang in the "Natural Blues" where she met her husband, "Ash Tray Heart", Mud Mill Boogie, Inner City bands for many years and had sang and appeared at June Jam and many other venues. Her style of singing was Janice Joplin and her favorite song was "bring Me Some Water". Mrs. McCarthy had also been a member of the Delaware Van Club. She enjoyed cooking, cats but especially spending time with her grandson, Michael. Mrs. McCarthy was a very loving and caring person.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Thomas Peter McCarthy of Greenwood; sons, Robert Melvin and Matthew Michael McCarthy; and grandson, Michael Matthew McCarthy; brothers, Albert Urasz (Patricia) and William Urasz; mother-in-law, Marie A. Baull; brother-n-laws, Ronny Dunn and Jimmy McCarthy; sister-in-laws, Jean Dunn, Vicky McCarthy and Therase McCarthy; daughter-in-law, Magen Marks; nieces, Christina Wharff, Brittney and Erin DuPhilly; and her ex-husband, Robert Melvin.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Greensboro, Maryland Cemetery.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 26, 2019