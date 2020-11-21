Elizabeth 'Betty'
Berry, 77
HARTLY - Elizabeth "Betty" Berry passed away peacefully with her husband and Pastor by her side after anointing by her pastor, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.
Betty was born July 20, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Frank Kistner and Anna Yost Kistner.
She worked as an Accounts Payable clerk at the Burlington County Special Services School in Westampton, N.J. She enjoyed cooking, camping, gardening, canning, sewing and crocheting in the early stages of her life. After marrying Mike she developed a passion for all kinds of arts and crafts. She was introduced to spinning yarn, basket weaving, and yoga by her friend Inger. She even became a yoga instructor and taught chair exercise for the Arthritis Foundation
. She continued her love for gardening. For the last 10 plus years her biggest passion was mission work. Betty and Mike belonged to a non-denominational Christian organization called Campers on Mission (COM). They are members of the Hartly United Methodist Church and are active in the Food Pantry and Laity.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Walker; brother, Joseph Kistner; and grandson, Michael Groves.
Betty is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael Berry of Hartly; her children, Rita Walker of Mount Holly, N.J., Andrew Berry of Mount Holly, N.J., Jason Berry of Saddlebrook, N.J., Jamie Berry and wife Crystal of Burlington, N.J.; brother, Frank Kistner and wife Dot of Boca Raton, Fla.; grandchildren, Stephen Groves, Matthew Groves, Andrew Berry, Joshua Berry, Justin Berry, Blake Berry, Mikayla Berry, Amy Lynn Walker, Joey Walker; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Maverick. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Hartly United Methodist Church, 85 Main St., Hartly, Del. from 6 – 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 East Lebanon Rd., Dover, Del. Interment will follow in the Thomas Methodist Episcopal Chapel Cemetery, in Marydel, Del.
In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to Hartly United Methodist Church (H.U.M.C.) Food Pantry or your church's food pantry.
