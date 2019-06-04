Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Service 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Interment Following Services Hollywood Cemetery Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Elizabeth Collins went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bayhealth-Sussex Campus, Milford, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was born April 3, 1921 to William and Catherine Fox.

She came from a large family of fifteen children, of which she was the second to the oldest. She was a very hard worker all of her life. In the sixth grade, she was taken out of school to help provide for her family. Elizabeth was short and she would stand on a stool to make bread so she could sell it. Some days she would iron for people all day long to earn extra money. When she got her paycheck, she gave it to her mother to help feed the other children.

Elizabeth was a homemaker all of her life. She married the love of her life, Bob Collins, on Feb. 5, 1938. Together they raised seven children. She dearly loved her children. One of the last things she ever said was how much she loved each and every one of them. Elizabeth was a great cook and could get a meal together in no time. She will be remembered for all those delicious meals and her gracious hospitality to everyone.

Elizabeth is an associate member of the Burrsville Ruritan Club where she helped with the fall oyster dinners for many years. She has been a member of the Union United Methodist Church in Burrsville, Md. for over 70 years. Elizabeth's faith in the Lord was always the center of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Robert T. Collins; son, Frank Collins; granddaughter, Becky Brittingham; grandson, Doug Collins; great grandsons, Brett Gustafson and Nathan Thompson; and Kenny Paul Outten, who was considered as a son. She was also preceded in death by several of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby Collins (Dorothy), Snooky Collins (Delores), George Collins (Brenda), Dickie Collins (Ellen), Bruce Collins (Barbara); daughter, Thelma "Sugar Pie" Gustafson (Paul); daughter in law, Linda Maxwell (Skip); also like a son, Earl Custer. Also surviving are sisters, Mary Jane Meekins, Ernestine Bloodsworth, Patsy Travers all of Cambridge, Md. She also loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and enjoyed their visits. She also had numerous special friends who she considered as family.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Burrsville Ruritan Club, c/o Wayne Spicher, 10913 Knife Box Road, Denton, MD 21629 or the Union UMC, c/o Ginger Hendricks, 2378 Ingram Branch Road, Harrington, DE 19952.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Lou Anthony of Compassionate Care Hospice, and the nurses and staff on the sixth floor at Bayhealth Sussex Campus for all their kindness and wonderful care extended to our mother during her brief illness.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, visit us at





HARRINGTON - Elizabeth Collins went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bayhealth-Sussex Campus, Milford, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was born April 3, 1921 to William and Catherine Fox.She came from a large family of fifteen children, of which she was the second to the oldest. She was a very hard worker all of her life. In the sixth grade, she was taken out of school to help provide for her family. Elizabeth was short and she would stand on a stool to make bread so she could sell it. Some days she would iron for people all day long to earn extra money. When she got her paycheck, she gave it to her mother to help feed the other children.Elizabeth was a homemaker all of her life. She married the love of her life, Bob Collins, on Feb. 5, 1938. Together they raised seven children. She dearly loved her children. One of the last things she ever said was how much she loved each and every one of them. Elizabeth was a great cook and could get a meal together in no time. She will be remembered for all those delicious meals and her gracious hospitality to everyone.Elizabeth is an associate member of the Burrsville Ruritan Club where she helped with the fall oyster dinners for many years. She has been a member of the Union United Methodist Church in Burrsville, Md. for over 70 years. Elizabeth's faith in the Lord was always the center of her life.She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Robert T. Collins; son, Frank Collins; granddaughter, Becky Brittingham; grandson, Doug Collins; great grandsons, Brett Gustafson and Nathan Thompson; and Kenny Paul Outten, who was considered as a son. She was also preceded in death by several of her brothers and sisters.She is survived by her sons, Bobby Collins (Dorothy), Snooky Collins (Delores), George Collins (Brenda), Dickie Collins (Ellen), Bruce Collins (Barbara); daughter, Thelma "Sugar Pie" Gustafson (Paul); daughter in law, Linda Maxwell (Skip); also like a son, Earl Custer. Also surviving are sisters, Mary Jane Meekins, Ernestine Bloodsworth, Patsy Travers all of Cambridge, Md. She also loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and enjoyed their visits. She also had numerous special friends who she considered as family.Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Burrsville Ruritan Club, c/o Wayne Spicher, 10913 Knife Box Road, Denton, MD 21629 or the Union UMC, c/o Ginger Hendricks, 2378 Ingram Branch Road, Harrington, DE 19952.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Lou Anthony of Compassionate Care Hospice, and the nurses and staff on the sixth floor at Bayhealth Sussex Campus for all their kindness and wonderful care extended to our mother during her brief illness.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book. Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close