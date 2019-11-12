Elizabeth Corkell

Service Information
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD
21629
(410)-479-2611
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
View Map
Obituary
GREENWOOD - Elizabeth Corkell passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Born at home in Hickman, Mrs. Corkell was the daughter of the late George Henry Breeding and Sarah Elizabeth Gardner Breeding. Her husband, Robert J. Corkell, Sr., passed away in 2008.
Mrs. Corkell had been an education Driver for the State of DE until retiring. She was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge 1229. She was a Sr. Regent and much of her activities in life centered on Moose activities and events.
She was a graduate of Caroline High School and was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church in Concord, Md.
Mrs. Corkell is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Aviles of Greenwood; four sons, Robert J. "Pork Chop" Corkell, Jr. (Mary) of Preston, and Philip Corkell, Christopher Corkell, and Patrick Corkell, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Pauline Breeding Lister of Denton and Rosemary Lord of Felton; three brothers, Marvin Breeding, Richard Breeding, and David Breeding, all of Hickman; four grandchildren, Rebecca Chelton (T.J.), Shannon Leone (Adam), Chelsea Aviles (Larry), and Trey Corkell; and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Timothy Lee Corkell; a brother, Ray Breeding, and a sister, Carolyn Cashwell.
Services start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 where the Women of the Moose will hold a Memorial ceremony followed immediately by the funeral service with Rev. James Michael, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 12, 2019
