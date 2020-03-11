On Friday, March 6, 2020, Betty Elburn loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away at her home in Clayton.
Born July 20, 1940 in Rock Hall Md. to Joseph and Elsie Gagalski. She was well known for two recipes pumpkin cookies and easter eggs. Her most favorite activities included shopping, flowers, good food and family time.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon Elburn; her children, Ken, (Lise), Kevin, Kelley and Lindsey (Josh); her five grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Sunday March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at the Rock Hall Adventist Church, PO Box 477, Rock Hall, MD 21661 or the Delaware Diabetes Coalition, 8 Elizabeth St., Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2020