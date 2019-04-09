Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Elsie Zott. View Sign

SEAFORD - Elizabeth Elsie Zott passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 5, 2019 at The Seaford Center in Seaford. Elizabeth was born in Bridgeville to George and Radie Elliott on April 2, 1934.

Elizabeth was very close with her sister, Shirley, and the highlight of her day was talking with her on the phone. She also enjoyed her pets, Cuddles, Buddy and Charlie, along many more. Elizabeth enjoyed horse racing, shopping, and spoiling all her great nieces and nephew. She also loved watching Perry Mason and Night Rider in her spare time.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Fredrick F. Bailey of Greenwood; nephews, Alan F. Bailey and his wife, Jane, and Glenn R. Bailey and his wife, Norma, all of Greenwood; great nieces and nephews, Christine Wroten, Michelle Williams, Nicole Bazemore, Justin Bailey, Laura Bailey, Alyssa Brown, Natalie Freeze; great-great nieces and nephews, Angela Williams, Seth Wroten, Even Wroten, Layla Freeze and Elliott Bazemore. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Radie Elliott, her sister, Shirley Jane Bailey, and husband George Lester Zott.

Funeral services will be held at Williamson Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Federalsburg, Md. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sussex County SPCA, 22918 Dupont Hwy., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Diabetes Assoc. of DE, 150 Monument Rd. #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.





311 South Main Street

Federalsburg , MD 21632

