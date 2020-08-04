1/
Elizabeth Gertrude Schiel
Elizabeth Gertrude Schiel, 93
CAMDEN - Elizabeth Gertrude Schiel of Camden passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Schiel was born in Medford, Long Island, New York the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Koller) Beck.
Mrs. Schiel was a telephone operator for several years for New York Telephone and later enjoyed life as a homemaker.
She was a member of the Mamie Warren Modern Maturity Center in Kenton, where she helped operate and enjoyed playing Bingo. Her four great –grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Mrs. Schiel is survived by her son, Charlie Schiel of Camden; grandchildren, Jennifer Schiel of Hartly and Jason Schiel of Camden; four great-grandchildren, Taron, Kyle, Julie and Molly; sisters, Margaret Franklin and Lillian Felice; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 6,2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, Del. where friends may call after 12 noon. Burial will follow immediately in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover, Del.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid -19 regulations everyone must where a mask and practice social distancing.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
