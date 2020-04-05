Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hannah Roberts "Betty" Zimmerman. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Elizabeth "Betty" Hannah Roberts Zimmerman passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Christiana Hospital (Season's Hospice).

Mrs. Zimmerman was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Charlotte (Hills) Roberts.

The family moved to Delaware when she was eight. Following the death of her father, her mother eventually married her step-father, Edward Pardee, and moved the family to Little Heaven.

At the age of 16, Betty married the love of her life, Frank T. Zimmerman and shared 72 ½ years together. They were also blessed with three children.

They worked together on their potato farm until Frank retired. She then went to work at Courtland Manor Nursing Home for 15 years.

She was a member of the Leipsic Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary in which she held the position of vice president for many years.

She was a loving and supportive grandmother. She devotedly attended all of her grandchildren's sporting events and horse shows.

Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She always asked what was new and how everyone was doing. At family gatherings she was known for her potato salad, lima beans and yellow cake with chocolate icing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Joseph Jr. and John Roberts and Robert Pardee; one sister, Margaret Hugg; and her step-father, Edward Pardee.

In addition to her husband Frank, she is survived by her three children and their spouses, Frank Jr. (Rosemary) of Harrington, Richard (Debbie) of Dover and Joanne Dixon (Millard) of Dover; three brothers, Louis (Jean) Roberts and Charles Roberts both of Frederica and Thomas (Charmaine) Pardee of Felton; and sisters-in-law, Betty Pardee of Harrington and Elizabeth Zimmerman of Dover; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Dover. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to be made in Betty's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or

Online condolences may be sent to





DOVER - Elizabeth "Betty" Hannah Roberts Zimmerman passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Christiana Hospital (Season's Hospice).Mrs. Zimmerman was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Charlotte (Hills) Roberts.The family moved to Delaware when she was eight. Following the death of her father, her mother eventually married her step-father, Edward Pardee, and moved the family to Little Heaven.At the age of 16, Betty married the love of her life, Frank T. Zimmerman and shared 72 ½ years together. They were also blessed with three children.They worked together on their potato farm until Frank retired. She then went to work at Courtland Manor Nursing Home for 15 years.She was a member of the Leipsic Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary in which she held the position of vice president for many years.She was a loving and supportive grandmother. She devotedly attended all of her grandchildren's sporting events and horse shows.Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She always asked what was new and how everyone was doing. At family gatherings she was known for her potato salad, lima beans and yellow cake with chocolate icing.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Joseph Jr. and John Roberts and Robert Pardee; one sister, Margaret Hugg; and her step-father, Edward Pardee.In addition to her husband Frank, she is survived by her three children and their spouses, Frank Jr. (Rosemary) of Harrington, Richard (Debbie) of Dover and Joanne Dixon (Millard) of Dover; three brothers, Louis (Jean) Roberts and Charles Roberts both of Frederica and Thomas (Charmaine) Pardee of Felton; and sisters-in-law, Betty Pardee of Harrington and Elizabeth Zimmerman of Dover; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Dover. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to be made in Betty's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or shop.jude.org Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.