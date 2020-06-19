Elizabeth L. "Betty" Frazer
GEORGETOWN - Elizabeth "Betty" L. Frazer passed away on June 16, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1929 in Lewes, daughter of her late parents, Thomas and Laura Lowe.
Betty was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty and Jack were married for 72 years. They dedicated their lives to each other, their family and to God.
She was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Lewes for many years, where she served in several church positions. After moving to Georgetown, Jack and Betty joined First Baptist Church of Georgetown. Betty was a very strong woman and Godly example to anyone who knew her. Betty was known for her 'spunk' and enthusiasm.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, George T. Lowe of Lewes.
She is survived by her loving husband, John L. Frazer; her daughters, Bonny Figurski (Chip) of Georgetown, Jacque Connor (Ron) of Lake Whales, Fla., and Leslie Aurillo (Joe) of Seaford. Betty was very proud of her 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Betty will be deeply missed, cherished and loved; her Godly example and caring heart will be treasured forever!
A visitation for the public will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 20304 N. DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE. Funeral service and interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
