DOVER â€" Elizabeth Lawrence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Cadia Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation two hours prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Hone, Dover.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 25, 2020.