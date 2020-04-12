Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Schellhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERLIN, Md. - Elizabeth M. Schellhardt, a resident of Dover, Del., for more than 60 years, died March 29, 2020 in Berlin, Md.

Betty was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Philadelphia to John J. and Johanna "Jenny" Aylmer. Her children loved hearing her stories of growing up in the city, having picnics in Fairmount Park, playing on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and once sitting next to Grace Kelly at a basketball game. But the most iconic story of all was how she met her husband Bill, at a dance on Boat House Row. The early years of their marriage were spent in Philadelphia, but in 1956 they moved to Dover. Betty was delighted with their new home, complete with yard and a screened porch, and it proved to be the perfect place to raise their family.

Betty (aka Mom, Nanny, Nan) was born to be a mother. She and Bill wanted children in the worst way, and after five frustrating years, that dream came true. Over the course of 14 years, they had eight children, a fact that Mom was proud to recite to any new acquaintance. "I have five girls and three boys" was a familiar refrain.

Over the years, Betty's home was a revolving door of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many meals were eaten at an oak table and adjoining kitchen bar, and both the amount of food and the number of chairs seemed to magically expand to accommodate whoever showed up. The swimming pool that was added to the back yard became a magnet for birthday parties, showers, and just hanging out in the summer. Amid what could be lively, and sometimes even raucous crowds, Mom was an island of calm. She was content to be surrounded by those she loved, and while she often said little, she observed much. Despite an otherwise reserved demeanor, she loved music and dance, and even in her later years was known to have led a conga line or two.

Those who knew and loved Betty learned many important life lessons from her, not because she was one to tell others what to do, but because she set such a good example of a life well-lived. One of her granddaughters described those lessons this way: "True happiness can come from a life with daily routines, everything in moderation, being content with your family, and the importance of faith." Betty was devoted to her husband Bill, who predeceased her by almost 10 years. While they were together, they were perfect complements to each other. They took delight in their family, loved to travel, and were active and committed members of Holy Cross Church.

Betty was a sweet, lovely, appreciative person, and her death leaves a big hole in the hearts of her family and friends, but she leaves behind many memories that will help to fill it. She loved the beach, decorating for the holidays (especially Christmas), cooking, crafting and sweets. Every time we walk on the boardwalk in Rehoboth or Ocean City, put out decorations that she gave us, make an old familiar recipe, watch a Hallmark movie, or eat a Klondike bar, we will feel her presence.

Survivors include Betty S. Long and husband David Parsons of Richmond, Va., Bill Schellhardt Jr. and wife Pattie of Jasper, Ga., Jean Schellhardt of Millville, Del., Joan Wheeling of Ocean City, Md., David Schellhardt and wife Terri of Clarksburg, Md., Karl Schellhardt of Charles Town, W.Va., Maggie Young and husband Gary of Delmar, Md., and Mary Maloney of Ocean View, Del.; one brother Thomas Aylmer of Pottsville, Pa.; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Henderson of Glenside, Pa., and Helen Knuttel of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; 28 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Catered Living of Ocean Pines and at Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care during Betty's final days, especially given the challenges posed by coronavirus restrictions.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to Holy Cross Church in Dover or to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care in Salisbury, Md.





