Elizabeth M. Slacum passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019 after battling a long history of illness.
She retired in 2015 from working as a civilian in the Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching Nascar and going to the beach.
She is survived by her three children, Stephen Trice and his wife Lee, Alison Trice Clampet and her husband Brent and Stacy Trice; her three grandchildren, Stephen Trice, Jr., Zackery Trice and Nathan Clampet; and her great-granddaughter.
Burial will be private.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 21, 2019