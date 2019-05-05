Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Libby" Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANDTOWN - Elizabeth "Libby" Porter, a long-time resident of Sandtown passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Ms. Porter was born May 6, 1927 to Herman and Sarah Ford. Libby had an undeniable passion and love for her beloved pets, sewing, cooking, going on outings to the casino, gardening, spending time with her family and friends, and completing any word puzzle that she was given!

Libby was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband, Dorsey Porter.

She is survived by her seven children, Norman Ford of Huntersville, N.C., Joyce Talley of Brooksville, Fla., Sandy Seward of Felton, Bobby (LouAnn) Porter of Goldsboro, Md., Marty Porter of Spring Hill, Fla., Sheri (Clinton) Wheeler of Bridgetown, Md., and Tony Porter of Milton. In addition to her children, she is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; and her life-long loving companion of 53 years; Stan Little Sr. of Sandtown.

Ms. Porter's services will be held privately.

"A feather, a robin, a butterfly too..are all signs your angels are standing with you."





