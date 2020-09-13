Elizabeth T. Groves, 82
DOVER - Elizabeth T. Groves passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by her family and her 4-legged best friend "Bogie."
Elizabeth was born in Pennsauken, New Jersey to the late Richard and Sarah Larkin. She was a professional Realtor in Kent County for over 44 years. She loved helping both buyers and sellers come together and have a successful real estate transaction! Always known for her kindness, Elizabeth loved helping and meeting people. In addition, she partnered with her husband and son, Timothy in their firm Groves Real Estate and successfully marketed and managed oceanfront condominiums at the Edgewater House, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for 21 years. After retiring in 2013, Elizabeth and her family were fortunate to adopt a rescue basset hound, Mr. Bogie. He has brought his Mom Mom as she was known a lot of happiness. When she was not feeling good, he knew exactly what to do and always put his head and chin on her knee. Her mood instantly changed and turned to love. He was a big help during her sickness. She used to say he was a special Dog sent from Heaven.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Catherine Larkin, Sarah (William) Murray, Mary (Rufus) Henry and Regina (Angelo) Forte; plus her one niece, Cathy Murray. She was also preceded in death by her brother in laws, Thomas (Lucille) Groves and John (Mary) Groves. She is survived by her husband, Sidney; and two sons, Matthew and Timothy; sister, Thersa Wren; and many nephews. Services for Elizabeth will be private. Arrangements were handled by Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Mrs. Groves and Bennie Smith began their real estate careers together and were in the same pre licensing class.
The family would like to thank the following nurses Benjamin, Carissa, Sue, Debbie and CNA, Lonnie from Seasons Hospice who took such great care and showed kindness during Elizabeth's sickness.
In addition, the family would especially like to honor and thank Elizabeth's friend for over 40 years, Takae who was extremely helpful and loving at the end of her life.
The family would also like to suggest a donation in Elizabeth's honor to the following organizations, Alzheimer's Association
, and the Heart Association
. Dementia is a devastating diagnosis/illness and literally destroys the person. One day there must be a cure for these cognitive disorders! Like cognitive disorders, heart disease is the leading cause of death of women. Finally, Elizabeth was an organ and tissue donor.