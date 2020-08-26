1/1
Elizabeth Virginia Baugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Virginia
Baugh, 85
Elizabeth Virginia Baugh of Milford, formerly of Middletown passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bayhealth Milford Campus.
Ms. Baugh was born December 9, 1934 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late Willis A. Baugh, Sr. and Mary P. Pike Baugh.
She was a sales clerk for K-Mart retiring after 30 years. Ms. Baugh enjoyed reading the Bible. She had been a member of the Lebanon Wesleyan Church then moved to Living Truth Deaf Church in Newark.
She is survived by brothers, Willis A. Baugh, Jr. of Milford and Richard E. Baugh of Middletown.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Living Truth Deaf Church, 1842 Otts Chapel Rd, Newark DE, 19702.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved