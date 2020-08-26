Elizabeth Virginia
Baugh, 85
Elizabeth Virginia Baugh of Milford, formerly of Middletown passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bayhealth Milford Campus.
Ms. Baugh was born December 9, 1934 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late Willis A. Baugh, Sr. and Mary P. Pike Baugh.
She was a sales clerk for K-Mart retiring after 30 years. Ms. Baugh enjoyed reading the Bible. She had been a member of the Lebanon Wesleyan Church then moved to Living Truth Deaf Church in Newark.
She is survived by brothers, Willis A. Baugh, Jr. of Milford and Richard E. Baugh of Middletown.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Living Truth Deaf Church, 1842 Otts Chapel Rd, Newark DE, 19702.
