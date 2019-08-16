MILFORD - Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Wisseman passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. She was born Elizabeth Ann Hipkins on Jan. 28, 1943 to the late Leon Hipkins (Charlene) and Doris Staiger (Tom).
She was a 1960 Avon Grove High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Ronald 'Ronnie' Wisseman, (deceased) on March 2, 1962. Betty Ann retired from Acme Market in Milford and worked as a caregiver up until her illness.
Betty Ann was a devout Christian attended Ellendale United Methodist Church. She was an amazing and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family and friends and went out of her way anytime day or night to help anyone in need. Betty Ann was an avid bingo player, a member of the Red Hatters Club, a former member of the Milford Elks Lodge, the Carlisle Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and, with her husband, owned and operated an ice cream turck and ran the Milford Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley, gardening and traveling the world with her best friend since the 2nd grade, Esther Stout.
She is survived by her three children, Alice 'Ali' Wisseman of Reston, Va., Tom Wisseman (Wanda) of Greenwood and Ronda Wisseman of Lincoln; her brother, Leon Hipkins (Jeannette); half-brothers, Chuck Hipkins (Sherry) and Dale Hipkins (Patty); and half-sister, Cynthia Riley (Doug). She is also survived by step-brother, Robert 'Bob' Staiger; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Gidget.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Johnstown Cemetery, St. Johnstown Rd, Greenwood.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 16, 2019