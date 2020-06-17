Elke Marga (Bayer) Norton was greeted by Jesus her Savior on the afternoon of May 15, 2020, surrounded by loving friends who cared for her during her last weeks. Born in Hassfurt, Germany, on February 18, 1970, she grew up in Germany with her parents and siblings. She moved to the United States in 2010, residing in Dover. During her colorful life she loved cooking for family and friends and traveling. Several of her favorite destinations were London and Italy, the beaches of Tunisia and Spain, and the Grand Canyon of the United States. She helped others at every occasion, and rescued many cats. She enjoyed a very special relationship with her God-niece, Anika Lordick, of Germany, who is left with many fond and fun memories.
With her quirky sense of humor and love of life, she made many friends at Christ Episcopal Church, and enjoyed services there conducted by Father Chuck Weiss. She also attended, and made many friends at IHOP-First State/Forerunner Fellowship, pastored by Pastors Dave and Kelly Moorman.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gotfried and Monika (Mantel) Bayer.
She is survived by her husband Marlton "Bill" Norton, and her siblings in Germany, sisters Edeltraud and Adelinde, and brother Alfred Bayer. She is also survived by nephews Thomas, Kai, and Mats, and nieces Anika and Natalie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 6 p.m., at the Delaware Tent of Meeting, 411 Legislative Avenue, Dover DE. All are invited to share memories of Elke and to celebrate her life. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences via www.ambruso.com. She will be interred at Christ Episcopal Church cemetery at a later date.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.